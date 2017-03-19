Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Crashes His McLaren F1 GTR

If you’re a car lover, then you may want to close your eyes as Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason tragically crashed his famous McLaren F1 GTR over the weekend.
Mason was taking part in the 75th Members Meeting at the Goodwood Circuit, an event known for attracting the world’s most expensive cars for demonstration laps and full-blown races.
Video from the incident shows Mason’s bespoke F1 GTR sliding across the grass before it slams into a crash barrier on the side of the circuit. Initially, the rear of the British car makes contact before the front end violently smashes against the hard barrier, causing significant damage to both ends.
Fortunately, the damage to the car will certainly be repairable and Mason definitely has the money to bring it back to its former glory.
Putting an exact value figure on Mason’s F1 GTR is difficult. In 2014, an F1 GTR longtail sold for $5.28 million at auction and in 2015, a road-going F1 converted to LM spec fetched $13.75 million. Mason’s is one of just a handful to be made road-legal, inevitably adding to its value. If it ever is sold, a figure well over $10 million seems likely.