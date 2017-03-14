Polestar XC60 Could Be Just What Volvo Needs To Take On Audi SQ5 & Company

Where there's smoke, they say, there's fire. Only by smoke, in this case, we mean compact luxury crossovers. And by fire, we mean performance versions thereof. Because while the former segment keeps growing in variety, so too does the latter – and the next could come from Volvo.
In case you missed it among all the enticing new machinery, Volvo presented its all-new XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show last week, launching a fresh assault on the territory occupied by rivals like the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and... well, you get the idea.
Given the recent integration and expansion of Volvo's tuning division Polestar, it may be only a matter of time before a performance version of the new XC60 follows. And when it does, it will probably look a lot like this rendering from our pals at X-Tomi Design.
Imagined with an upgraded aero kit, bigger alloys, and that signature shade of electric blue, the Volvo XC60 Polestar could emerge as Sweden's foil to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLC43, Audi SQ5, and Porsche Macan GTS. So too, for that matter, would a Cadillac XT5-V, BMW X3 M, Lexus RX-F, or an SVR version of the Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover Evoque, or Land Rover Discovery Sport. Clearly this sub-set has more room to grow.