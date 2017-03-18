Police On The Hunt For Thieves Who Stole "$100k" Shelby Mustang GT350R From Dealer

Police from the Union Country Sheriff's Office in North Carolina are searching for two people who stole a Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R from a dealership.
On March 5, two thieves broke into the Crossroads Ford dealership and managed to gain access to the GT350R in the showroom.
CCTV footage then shows them driving through two doors into the service area of the dealership before stopping and searching for a number of minutes attempting to open up the service bay doors. They were unable to and eventually decided to drive straight through one of the doors.
Police ended up locating the car on March 13 at a nearby business.
WSOCTV reports that the Mustang in question was valued at ore than $100,000 and if true, that means it had s significant dealer markup.