Pornhub Wants Everyone To Watch While It Plows The Whole Street [w/Videos]

Much of the northeastern United States was caught with its proverbial pants down by a late-season snow storm this week. But at least one company was eager to lend a helping hand, or something.
That company, oddly enough, is Pornhub. The online pornography portal hired a couple dozen plow trucks to clear snow off of public streets in New Jersey and the Boston area.
Pornhub and its convoys of plows asked for no payment in return, but the plows were all emblazoned with the company logo. Fortunately the trucks were otherwise bereft of any scandalous imagery beyond the word “porn,” but the jokes in this case basically wrote themselves.
“The Pornhub team understands that by this time of year, most cities have run up their budget in snow removal,” Pornhub executive Corey Price told Boston magazine, “and we thought we’d lend a hand in getting our fans plowed.”
The company encouraged those who needed their streets cleared to write to phubplows@gmail.com, and share their posts with the hashtag #pornhubplows.
The offer was extended to small-business parking lots, but not to private driveways. Which may be just as well, because we're not sure how many households would be comfortable with having clearly identifiable porn trucks driving up and down their driveways for all to see.
If that sounds like more of a laugh (or helpful convenience) than an embarrassment to you, but you missed your chance, we won't be surprised to see the trucks return to service in the future, and in more areas, too.
PornHub wants to plow... your driveway https://t.co/UoSflu3l5x #SnowDay— Circa (@Circa) March 15, 2017
via @theshaunmir pic.twitter.com/6mxxFSeOi4
Boston gets Plowed #PornhubPlows #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/ZcLd2lriul— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 15, 2017