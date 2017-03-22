Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet By Edo Competition Is Green With Envy

For some supercar owners, making their prized jewels stand out means everything, which is why Edo Competition have come up with a new color.
Baptized PTS oliv-green 274, it was applied to a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, thus making it the only one of its kind in the world, or so the tuner says.
Whether this new shade serves the German roadster right, comes down to personal taste, but in combination with the black multi-spoke alloy wheels that spin around the yellow brake calipers, it surely looks interesting enough.
And if you feel that your 991 Turbo S Cabrio needs just a tad more power, than the same tuner has your back and will happily apply a special sports exhaust system to it, which improves not just the sound, but offers a significant weight reduction compared to the standard one, while also adding 20-25 horses to the total output.
Edo Competition haven’t released any info on the new 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time, which takes just over 3 seconds in the stock model, or how much these aftermarket upgrades cost, but will happily answer these questions if you contact them.