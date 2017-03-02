Porsche 911 Turbo Shows Its Class Against NSX And GT-R On Track

Not long after we saw the Porsche 911 Turbo absolutely annihilate the Nissan GT-R and Honda NSX in a sprint to 150 mph, it is time to see how the three compare on a tight and twisty British racing circuit.
Drive Tribe’s Jethro Bovingdon recently headed to the Cadwell Park Circuit in an attempt to discover if the immensely advanced NSX is able to rival its more traditionally-powered rivals, the Porsche 911 Turbo and Nissan GT-R.
On paper, all three have similar power outputs but as you’ll soon discover by watching below, it is the 911 Turbo that once again shows its class against the others.
Not only is it faster than the other two, but its usability, practicality and multiple personalities make it one of the most convincing performance cars on the market.