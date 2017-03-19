Porsche 918 Successor Unlikely Until 2025

Despite a new-generation of hypercars from Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG being just around the corner, Porsche says it won’t accelerate the development of a successor to the 918 Spyder to compete.
While speaking with Motoring at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche’s global chief Oliver Blume said that a new hypercar is a long way off.
“We will have something in the future, but not in the near future. Special models like the 918 Spyder normally we launch every 10 years. The 918 Spyder we launched in 2015. Now we are 17. It’s not time to talk about this. It’s something about which we can talk in five years,” he said.
It is reported that both the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One will arrive before the end of the decade. After 2022, an all-electric successor to the McLaren P1 will then add a third contender to this new generation of hypercars.
However, if Porsche sticks with its historical timeline, a 918 successor may not launch until 2025 meaning we shouldn’t expect to see three brand new hypercars launch almost simultaneously like the P1, LaFerrari and 918 did.
Nevertheless, Blume said he welcomed the arrival of Mercedes and Aston Martin and the competition they will add to the segment.
“We love to have competition because we are coming from motorsport. Competition helps you to be better, even better than the competition, and therefore for us it’s very important to have a good management and innovations, and at the end have the car with the best driving performance, best driving dynamics and that’s our competition. We are happy about the competition.”