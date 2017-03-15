Porsche Counts Down Its Top Five Concepts Of All Time

Porsche continues its Top 5-themed videos with the latest one counting down the brand’s five most important concepts of all time.
The German sports car maker has a rich history of impressive concepts, with most of them actually making it to the production line.
Some of them took a little longer to get there like the 1998 four-door 989 Concept while others made it to production with almost no changes, like the 918 Spyder Concept.
Of course the more you look into Porsche’s concept history, the more you discover impressive finds, like that almost unbearable Cayenne Cabriolet Concept and the gorgeous Typ 754 which previewed the original 911.
Of course, the most important Porsche concept in the history of the brand is the Mission E, a four-door electric sports car expected to hit the roads in the near future, signalling a new era for the popular German brand.