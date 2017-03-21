Porsche Exclusive Wants To Upgrade Your 911 Carrera S To GTS Power

Are you set on ordering a new Porsche 911, but can't decide which version? Well the factory may have just made your decision easier – or harder, depending on your perspective.
Among the new features Porsche has announced is a new power kit that boosts output by 30 horsepower in “S” versions of the 911. That includes the Carrera S, Carrera 4S, and Targa 4S.
The enhancement brings output up to 450 hp – the same as the Carrera GTS, which runs to 60 in as little as 3.5 seconds with the dual-clutch transmission option. That sounds enticing, but the upgrade costs almost as the price difference between a Carrera S and GTS in the first place, but doesn't include the latter's other features – like the wider bodywork and upgraded wheels, brakes, and suspension.
Priced from 10,139 euros, the upgrade from Porsche Exclusive includes larger turbochargers, the Sport Chrono package (with its dynamic engine mounts), enhanced brake cooling, and an upgraded exhaust system. The good news for existing owners is that the package can be retrofitted to existing 911 S models that were ordered from the get-go with the Sport Chrono pack.
Along with the power kit, Porsche has also announced new colors and trim options inside and out. The Porsche Connect system is also being upgraded in certain markets (including the United States) with LTE connectivity.