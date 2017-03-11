Porsche GT Boss Says Mid-Engined 911 Is A Possibility

The Chevrolet Corvette will shift from a front-engined layout to a mid-engined setup when it arrives in the next couple of years, but could it be joined by another mid-engine player starting with 9 and ending with a 1?
Well, according to Andreas Preuninger, the model line director of Porsche's GT division, there's a possibility that the 911 could become mid-engined in the future.
Preuninger expressed his optimism about such a model at the Geneva Motor Show while speaking with Car&Driver. Although he confirmed that a mid-engine 911 for the road isn't “in the making at the moment,” even getting a comment from him about such a vehicle has our cogs working to dream up such a vehicle.
Late last year, Porsche's new 911 RSR racer was revealed with a mid-engined layout and initially, hopes of such a setup being replicated in the street car were dashed. However, Preuninger said that creating such a car is very much possible if motorsport regulations continue to favor mid-engined cars.
Even if a 911 with an engine directly behind the driver isn't produced for the road, the next-generation model is already promising to be rather astonishing.