Porsche Issued 3 Recalls For Everything From The Macan To The 911 R

Remember a couple of months ago when we reported on a rare recall issued for Porsche's sports cars? Well it turns out that wouldn't be the last, as Zuffenhausen has issued three more recall notices in the United States alone.
First up is an apparent extension of the aforementioned previous recall to include another 120 vehicles from the 911 and 718 lines.
Among them are some 911 R and GT3 models, along with various other Carreras, Turbos, Targas, and Cabriolets – as well as some 718 Boxsters and Caymans. The problem here, once again, is with the passenger frontal airbag inflator, which may not ignite in the event of a crash.
Another twenty-one convertibles – 718 Boxsters, 911 Cabriolets, and 911 Targas – are being recalled for windshields that may detach due to improper bonding with the windshield frame.
The largest of the three recalls, it may come as no surprise, affects Porsche's most popular model: the Macan. An estimated 17,871 of them (including S, Turbo, and GTS models) are being called in due to a glitch with the occupant detection sensor that's supposed to determine if the front passenger airbag needs to be armed for deployment.