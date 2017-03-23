Porsche Lists Its Five Best 'Exclusive' Models, New One Coming This Year

Throughout the decades, Porsche Exclusive has created some of the most memorable vehicles to ever wear the Stuttgart-based company’s famed badge.
To count down the top 5 Porsche Exclusive models ever created, Porsche’s YouTube channel got a helping hand from Boris Apenbrink, the director of special vehicles at Porsche Exclusive. As you can imagine, the cars included in the list are quite special.
In fifth place is the Porsche 911 Club Coupe. Built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first two Porsche Clubs, a mere 13 examples were produced and each were painted in Brewster Green with an Espresso Interior.
Next on the list is the particularly special Porsche 911 Speedster, based around the 997-generation car. Perhaps one of the most distinctive Porsche Exclusive models, it continues to turn heads to this day. Third place is also particularly memorable, the 2009 911 Sport Classic which marked the return of the company’s famed ducktail spoiler.
Fittingly, the original 964 Porsche 911 Turbo S takes a prominent position on the list due to its rarity, technological developments and the cars it has since inspired.
As for the best Porsche Exclusive model, well that’s a secret. Porsche says its next model will be the most impressive yet and leaves us with nothing but a look at a 911 wrapped in a cloth sheet. What could it be? We’ll have to wait until later this year to find out.