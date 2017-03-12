Porsche Mission E To Be Offered With A Full Range Of Variants

Porsche has confirmed that the upcoming Mission E won't just be offered in one flavor and like the brand's other models, come available in a number of different specifications.
While speaking with Auto Express about the model, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume said that it will have an impressive range, fast-charging and come with varying levels of power.
“The Mission E will sit in the segment below the Panamera. It will offer a 500km (310-mile) range, with a 15-minute charge time. We will think of different options. There will be more than one. With different levels of power,” he said.
Additionally, Blume suggested that Porsche may take a leaf out of Tesla's book by offering over-the-air updates with the Mission E and even allow customers to remotely install performance upgrades.
“It will be possible to work with over-the-air options. It isn’t decided yet, but it could be possible to charge up with more power. For example when you have 400bhp, it could be possible to upgrade to 450bhp.”
When the Mission E reaches dealerships, it will come with the same 800-volt drive system as the concept which includes two electric motors and a large battery. It should initially deliver around 592 hp and be capable of hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds. As with the concept, four-wheel steering can be expected as standard as can Porsche Torque Vectoring.
It is also possible that the production car will include the same wireless charging functionality as the concept.