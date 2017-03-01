Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Is The Finest Of Them All

As promised, the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo has debuted ahead of the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2017. Sticking true to the 2012 concept, it adds some extra practicality and style to the second-generation Panamera family.
The style differences between the Sport Turismo and regular, run-of-the-mill Panamera models are immediately noticeable. From the B-pillar back, the roofline of the Sport Turismo stretches much further back than in the sedan and at a less acute rake. This allows for increased headroom for rear seat passengers as well as Shooting Brake-style lines that allows for greater luggage space, 520 liters in fact. That figure increases to 1,390 liters with the rear seats folded down.
As with the Panamera five-door, the Sport Turismo still measures 5,049 mm in length and 1,937 mm in width but is 5 mm higher. The new roofline also allows the Sport Turismo to be the first Panamera that can fit three people in the rear, rather than just two.
Another interesting element of the car is its active rear spoiler. It is just as complex as the spoiler of the standard Panamera and operates in three different modes depending on the speed and driving settings. For example, at speeds over 106 mph, it deploys at an angle of 1 degrees and when the panoramic sunroof is open, automatically adjusts to 26 degrees to minimize interior wind noise.
Initially, five different variants of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo will be offered. These are the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4S Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo. The range-topping Turbo Sport Turismo delivers 542 hp from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine while power from the other engines vary between 325 hp and 456 hp.
Porsche says that the entry-level Panamera 4 Sport Turismo will set German customers back at least 97,557 euros ($102,860) with prices rising to 158,604 euros ($167,225) for the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.