Porsche Ponders Electric Macan, Hybrid 911, Boxster/Cayman

With the VW Group aiming to launch more than 30 new EVs by 2025, Porsche wants to join in with its own electrified vehicles.
Speaking to Reuters at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Porsche's sales chief Detlev von Platen, admitted that a zero-emission version of the Macan is on the table.
"We have other ideas beyond the Mission E. [The Macan] is, of course, a model line that we can imagine [for electrification]", von Platen said.
There are, however, other vehicles that could go down the electrification route too, albeit as hybrids, such as the 911 and the Boxster/Cayman, which would combine gasoline engines with electric motors. Together, these models could boost the brand's sales to roughly 300,000 units annually by 2020, up from 238,000 last year.
"This will be a consequence of our [expanding] product portfolio", von Platen added. "We are happy to grow and we want to grow, but only on a very strong basis. The brand must remain exclusive."
In the meantime, Porsche continues to focus on the Mission E, which will become the company's first battery-powered model. It should hit the market by 2020, and will challenge the likes of the Tesla Model S. The Mission E project will cost the company around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) by the time it will be ready for consumers.