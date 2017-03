Porsche Ponders Electric Macan, Hybrid 911, Boxster/Cayman

PHOTO GALLERY

With the VW Group aiming to launch more than 30 new EVs by 2025 , Porsche wants to join in with its own electrified vehicles.Speaking toat the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Porsche's sales chief Detlev von Platen, admitted that a zero-emission version of the Macan is on the table., von Platen said.There are, however, other vehicles that could go down the electrification route too, albeit as hybrids , such as the 911 and the Boxster/Cayman, which would combine gasoline engines with electric motors. Together, these models could boost the brand's sales to roughly 300,000 units annually by 2020, up from 238,000 last year.", von Platen added. "In the meantime, Porsche continues to focus on the Mission E , which will become the company's first battery-powered model. It should hit the market by 2020, and will challenge the likes of the Tesla Model S. The Mission E project will cost the company around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) by the time it will be ready for consumers.