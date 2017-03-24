Porsche Rewards Over 20,000 Workers With A €9,111 Bonus

Working for Porsche certainly has its perks and on the back of the most successful year in its history, the German brand has announced huge bonuses for approximately 21,000 employees.
In a press release, Porsche has announced a €9,111 ($9,830) bonus for its employees which will be split in two parts. The first part will see €8,411 ($9,075) of the bonus being directed into the employees' bank accounts and the remaining €700 ($755) being funnelled towards pension schemes for the staff.
Importantly, the bonus will be adjusted depending on the working hours of the employee and how long they have been working with the automaker. Nevertheless, news of such a hefty bonus would certainly be welcome news for Porsche's employees.
“The high competence and great passion of our workforce is the basis for a successful future for Porsche,” chairman of the Uwe Huck Group, Uwe Huck said. “Negotiating the special payment is never easy. But this time it was particularly difficult to reach a result. After all, no one else in our large VW family receives a similar exceptional payment [bonus] as Porsche.”
In 2016, Porsche recorded €22.3 billion ($24 billion) in revenue. Additionally, operating results increased by 14 per cent to €3.9 billion ($4.2 billion).