Porsche Says The New GT2 RS Won't Get A Manual 'Box

Porsche has confirmed that the upcoming 911 GT2 RS won’t get a manual transmission despite a stick shift recently being introduced for the facelifted GT3.
During an interview at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume remained quite tight-lipped about the model and simply said that a new “GT2” is in the works.
“In the past it was a very famous model of the 911, and maybe in the future we will have a GT2 as well. For the GT2 it’s very typical to have big power combined with the turbo engine. Today we can’t talk about the power, but when we launch the car I think you will see at which level we can get to with the car. And we’re still working at it,” he told Car Advice.
Porsche may not be referring to the model as the GT2 RS but sources indicate that it will be so ballistic that the ‘regular’ GT2 model will be skipped entirely. With power coming from a twin-turbocharged flat-six delivering up to 650 hp, it’s easy to understand why.
Given that the GT2 RS will be focused solely on performance, Blume said that it will only be offered with the company’s dual-clutch PDK transmission.
“That’s another philosophy – because there you’re talking about a turbo engine, and the manual we are putting more in the GT3. It will be PDK driven. I won’t go into to a lot of details, but we have a clear vision of what we want to do.”
Current word suggests that the model will launch for the 2018 model year meaning a debut in the latter half of 2017 is possible.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops