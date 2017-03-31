Porsche’s New LeMans LMP1 Weapon Is The 919 Hybrid With A V4

Porsche revealed its latest LMP1 contender, the 2017 919 Hybrid, at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
The new racer carries a range of updates in aerodynamics, chassis and the combustion engine, among others.
“For the 2017 season, 60 to 70 per cent of the vehicle is newly developed,” said Team Principal Andreas Seidl. “The basic concept of the 919 Hybrid still offers scope to optimise the finer details and further boost efficiency. The monocoque has remained unchanged since 2016, but the optimisation potential of all other components was analysed and, in most cases, adjustments made accordingly.”
Following the new technical regulations of the 2017 FIA WEC which demand a reduction of the downforce of the LMP1 prototypes for safety reasons, Porsche created two brand new aero packages for the 919 Hybrid.
The hybrid powertrain continues to employ a 2.0-litre V4 engine with just under 500hp and a 400hp electric motor, and features two different energy recovery systems - a braking energy recovery system on the front axle plus an exhaust energy recovery system-, making the 919 Hybrid the only prototype that recovers energy from accelerating and braking.
The new Porsche 919 will compete again in the highest energy efficiency class, meaning that the racecar can use 8 megajoules of recovered energy over one Le Mans lap, subject to the restriction that it may only consume a maximum of 4.31 litres of fuel to do so. Both consumption figures are closely monitored after each lap.
Porsche’s new LMP1 racer with starting number 1 will be driven by Neel Jani, André Lotterer and Nick Tandy. The sister car with starting number 2 will be driven by Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley.