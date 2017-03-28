Porsche's Updated 919 Hybrid Snapped For The First Time

Porsche’s 2017-spec 919 Hybrid has been spied testing for the very first time before this year’s World Endurance Championship commences.
As this picture from Daily Sportscar shows, the new 919 will look quite a bit different than last year’s competitor, most notably thanks to the larger-than-life headlights. Additionally, the new racer receives a modified front splitter, though curiously, the prototype in question doesn’t have any wing mirrors.
To solve the issues caused by...no obvious wing mirrors, it seems plausible that Porsche might incorporate mirrors into the front wheel arches, just like Audi did for the 2016 R18 LMP1 car.
This year, the Porsche 919 Hybrid will square off against the likes of Toyota’s TS050 LMP1 car.
