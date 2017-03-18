Posh BMW 760Li xDrive V12 'Excellence' Is An M Performance Car Without The Ms

It's almost refreshing to see that someone went out and bought a BMW 7-Series in Abu Dhabi without a trace of M-Sport on it.
This 760Li xDrive Excellence is an M-free version of BMW's flagship saloon that still utilizes the engine from the M760Li xDrive but without any of its cosmetics. Technically speaking, it's the same car, but in a different flavor.
So what's missing? Certain M badges for starters. In their place, we have the V12 logo, plus a whole bunch of BMW Individual touches inside and out, replacing the M-Sport bits.
Just like the exterior, the cabin gives off an overall elegant vibe, with plenty of brown leather and Alcantara to take your mind off the fact that this could have otherwise been a much sportier car. Speaking of which, powering the 760Li xDrive V12 Excellence is the same engine you get in the M760Li xDrive - a 600 PS (592 HP) and 800Nm (590 lb-ft) twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12.
With the help of BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system as well as the 8-speed automatic transmission, this ultra-luxurious German limo will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds - 0.2 seconds slower than the Alpina B7, but crucially, 0.4 seconds faster the the outgoing M5.