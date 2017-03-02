Procharged Shelby GT350 Measures Itself Against Corvette Z06

If you want to know just how well your heavily-tuned muscle car can compete with a relatively stock supercar, the Corvette Z06 makes a lot of sense as an opponent.
This showdown took place at Shifts3ctor's California Airstrip Attack event in Coalinga, CA, and while the Z06 is believed to be "close to stock", the Shelby Mustang GT350 is anything but.
In fact, it features ARH long tubes, OEM mufflers, a Fore fuel system and runs on E85. As for power output, the Cordes Performance Racing-built machine is said to put down no fewer than 923 RWHP, which is just bonkers.
What's interesting though is the fact that this drag race featured a standing start, which rarely works out in favor of RWD muscle cars with hypercar-levels of power. On top of that, the Corvette Z06 is deceptively quick thanks to 650 HP & 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) coming from its 6.2-liter V8 engine. It's even been clocked it at 2.95 seconds as far as 0-60 is concerned.
Still, watch what happens when this juiced up GT350 starts hitting its stride.