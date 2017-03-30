Ram To Go After Ford's Raptor With Hellcat-Powered Rebel?

According to a new report, Ram is planning to bring the Rebel TRX concept into production in an effort to rival the Ford F-150 Raptor.
Car and Driver says that the model will be based around the existing Ram 1500, but that it will receive a host of modifications aimed at increasing its performance and off-road credentials.
Chief among these will be FCA’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine which typically delivers 707 hp, but could be detuned to near 600hp for use in the 2018 Ram Rebel.
Nevertheless, that will be more than enough to outperform the Raptor and its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, good for "just" 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
Not many other details about the pickup are known, though some think it could debut before the end of the year, priced at around $55,000.