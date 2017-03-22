Ram Updates Color Palette For 2017 Laramie Longhorn Models

Ram Truck unveiled a new colorway at this year's Dallas Auto Show for its Laramie Longhorn range of pickup trucks.
The color, called RV Match Walnut Brown, will reach Ram dealerships in the second quarter of 2017, and will also go with or complement RV trailer graphics, which is of course, by design.
"The Ram Laramie Longhorn has deservedly become the world’s benchmark for upscale, capable pickup trucks," stated head of Ram Brand, Mike Manley. "The Laramie Longhorn has earned the title Luxury Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association and there’s no better place to show off these updates than at the Dallas Auto Show."
The RV Match Walnut Brown exterior features a two-tone look, with distinguished wheel flares, painted front and rear bumpers and running boards complementing the bright chrome grille and painted tow hooks.
The new hue can be matched as a two-tone combo with nine other exterior colors, including Black Forest Green, Bright Silver, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red, Granite Crystal, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
Two-tone Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn editions feature 20" polished aluminum wheels, whereas monochromatic versions come with polished silver aluminum wheels. Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear wheel) models get a similar setup color-wise, but with smaller, 18" wheels (20" wheels are optional).