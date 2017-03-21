Range Of Mysterious Skoda SUVs Heading To China

Skoda's expansion into the Chinese market continues with the launch of four new SUVs.
Codenamed the Model Q, according to CarNewsChina, one of them will be the successor of the current Yeti, and will likely keep that name. Also, expect it to grow out of its van suit and into a crossover that will share many common things with the Volkswagen Tiguan and Seat Ateca, and will be underpinned by the MQB platform.
The automaker's future product lineup also includes a mysterious Model K, which the local media says is a new budget crossover, based on the same underpinnings as the current Yeti.
We don’t know yet if it has anything in common with the upcoming Fabia-based SUV, but the latter is expected to be based on the smallest interpretation of the MQB architecture, so we're probably looking at a new vehicle. Another novelty, not just for the Chinese market, but for the entire world, will be the Kodiaq Coupe, a sportier version of the Kodiaq but with a sloping roofline.
And last, but definitely not least, the Kodiaq will be launched in the People's Republic as early as next month, during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Prices should range between 190,000 yuan and 320,000 yuan ($27,550-$46,400), and depending on the selected flavor, customers will get to choose between three petrol engines - the 1.4-liter TSI with 150 PS (148 HP), 1.8-liter TSI with 180 PS (177 HP) and 2.0-liter TSI producing 220 PS (217 HP).
All of them will be put together locally by the Shanghai-Volkswagen joint venture, and if Skoda manages to find another production facility for the Kodiaq Coupe, it could reach European markets as well.