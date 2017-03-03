Range Rover Velar SVR Is The Best Rhyme You'll Hear Today

With their new Range Rover Velar, Land Rover have managed not just to bridge the gap between the entry-level Evoque and the RRS, but to also create one of the most beautiful SUVs we've ever seen.
Also, seen as how this is the year 2017 and graceful, coupe-like family-oriented vehicles are selling like hot bread, it's hard to argue against the Velar not being an absolute stud of an SUV.
Of course, if you want to add even more fuel to the fire and turn the heads of people who mostly appreciate high-performance over aesthetics and technology, an SVR version should get the job done easily, especially if it will look like this render from Peisert Design.
It's got a few blacked out styling elements, as well as a sportier-looking front bumper, similar in design to the one worn by the Range Rover Sport SVR.
In terms of performance, it's possible that if or when Land Rover decides the Velar should come with an SVR version as well, it could pack a punchy V8 engine, way more capable than the current flagship model's 380 PS V6 unit.