Rare 1987 Alpina B7 Turbo/3 Manual Looking For Someone To Swipe Right

If you're hoping to bid on this classic piece of European muscle, you best hurry and be ready to spend over $50,000.
The Alpina B7 Turbo/3 is based on the E28 BMW 5-Series, although spending a few extra bucks meant enjoying 300 HP, custom wheels and graphics, bucket seats with unique Alpina fabric, boost & temp gauges, plus a custom steering wheel and shift knob.
However, that's not all. The seller says that due to a few hard-to-please Japanese customers, Alpina agreed to build 30 more E28s with an additional 30 HP, as they did on earlier E12 5-Series (B7S) and E24 6-Series models.
Of those 30 limited edition upgraded E28s, four came with manual transmissions, while the other 26 were all automatics. This here is one of those four, featuring a 5-speed do-it-yourself gearbox.
As I'm writing this, the highest bid has reached $52,100, and no fewer than 42 people have already stated their interest in the car on eBay - a car that by the way has 60,724 miles (97,158 km) on the clock and had just two owners since it was new.
*Update - since writing this piece, bidding ended at $58,999 without meeting the seller's reserve, so we should see it listed again soon.