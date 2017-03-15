Rare Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion Sells For $5.66 Million

An exceptionally rare 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion has sold for $5.665 million at Gooding & Company’s auction at Amelia Island.
Just 20 units of the GT1 Strassenversion were produced for the street to meet homologation requirements to allow the GT1 Evolution to race at the 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours. As a result, the car really is a racing car for the road, not simply a road car with a roll cage and lightweight wheels.
Beneath the skin, the 911 GT1 Strassenversion features a twin-turbocharged 3.2-liter water-cooled flat-six engine delivering 544 hp at 7,000 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. While those figures may not be extraordinary in 2017, the do allow the street racer to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds and a 310 km/h (192 mph) top speed.
The example in question is chassis number 005 and was reportedly just the second example produced. It was originally delivered to a German customer and during his ownership, driven a total a 4,400 km.
In October 2003, the GT1 was sold to Don Wallace from Florida where it remained until 2009 when another Florida collector purchased it. It was ultimately purchased by a German and returned back to its motherland before coming back to the U.S. in 2015 where it underwent a meticulous detail.
At the time of sale it had 7,900 km (4,900 miles) on the clock. Porsche 918 Spyder eat your heart out.