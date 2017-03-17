Rare Street Legal McLaren P1 GTR Lands In Beverly Hills

It is hard to argue that the McLaren P1 GTR is if not the, one of the wildest car on the planet that can be registered for road use.
While McLaren builds the hardcore P1 for track use exclusively, Lanzante Motorsport has converted over a dozen examples to make them legal on the street and recently, McLaren Beverly Hills delivered a particularly remarkable example to its fortunate customer.
What immediately catches the eye about this P1 GTR is the paint scheme. It is almost identical to the livery of the brand's 2017 Formula One car but appears to consist of a slightly different shade of orange. Nevertheless, it's intriguing how the owner managed to so closely replicate the F1 car when its livery was revealed less than a month ago. Perhaps the F1 team actually got inspiration from this P1...
Another interesting thing about the street legal P1 GTR from Lanzante is that it actually has more downforce than the track-only model thanks to a larger rear wing and more prominent aerodynamic elements at the front end.
Thanks to The Auto Gallery for the pictures