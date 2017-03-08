Real Gold And 1,360HP: It’s The One-Off Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon

Next to the first production examples of the Regera, Koenigsegg also displayed the latest bespoke version of the Agera RS which is dubbed ‘Gryphon’.
Named after the mythical creature with the body and rear legs of a lion and the head, wings and front talons of an eagle, the Gryphon is finished in clear carbon with details out of real, 24-carat gold.
The gold leaf has been applied to the exterior for the badging and striping, as well as the hood struts, engine badging and interior highlights. Ettore ‘Blaster’ Callegaro, an Italian master craftsman has also applied a gold leaf decoration to a custom made carbon fiber racing helmet.
The cabin is a combination of black Alcantara, polished carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum, with the seats also featuring gold piping and a bespoke Gryphon badge.
As for the engine, the lucky customer opted for the range-topping 1,360hp twin-turbo V8 unit that also powers the One:1. Tipping the scales at 1,395kg with fluids, the Agera RS ‘Gryphon’ doesn’t offer the magical 1:1 power to weight ratio but it’s so close that it deems it almost irrelevant.
As for its final destination, the new Koenigsegg Agera RS ‘Gryphon’ is going to live in the U.S.A.