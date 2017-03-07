Refreshed 2018 Hyundai Sonata Shows Its Face In Korea

After a number of sketches, the updated Hyundai Sonata has officially launched in Seoul, South Korea.
The facelifted Sonata will debut in U.S-spec at the New York Auto Show in April and is expected to look identical to the car pictured. Overall, the new car adopts a much sharper and more aggressive outward appearance and also includes some interior refinements, updated safety features and a range of engines.
At the front, the new Sonata clearly incorporates the company's latest design language with an edgy grille, vertical LED daytime running lights, a set of narrow headlights and a sculpted hood. Elsewhere, the 2018 car receives more dynamic sides with subtle yet eye-catching body lines that frame the car nicely.
Other visual enhancements include redesigned 17-inch and 18-inch wheels, unique taillight graphics and a relocated rear license plate holder.
The cabin of the refreshed Sonata includes updated air conditioning, ventilation, audio and heating controls as well as a 7-inch color touchscreen as standard on every South Korean model. A larger, 8-inch will be offered as an option.
Elsewhere, the new model receives updated steering wheels which vary depending on the trim. All incorporate three spokes and the wheel of the 2.0 Turbo has a flat bottom. The sedan also includes a new USB charge port in the center console, wireless smartphone charging capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Also on a technology front is the option of a Lane Departure Warning system, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Dynamic Bending Lights and a Lane Keep Assist function.
In terms of engines, South Korean customers are offered a 1.7-liter VGT delivering 141 PS (139 hp), a 1.6-liter T-GDI with 180 PS (177 hp), a 2.0-liter with 163 PS (160 hp) and a range-topping 2.0-liter turbo with 245 PS (241 hp).
Expect U.S. prices to be revealed after the model's local debut in April.