Remember Me? Facelifted Lambo Aventador S Tries To Outshine Huracan Performante

Exactly six years after the Lamborghini Aventador celebrated its global debut in Geneva, the Italian manufacturer returned to Switzerland to unveil the updated Aventador S at this year's show.
The Lamborghini Aventador S is essentially a facelifted model, but alongside its revised interior and exterior design, it receives a number of new technologies aimed at finally making the firm's halo supercar a proper driver's car.
Starting with the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12, Lamborghini has managed to turn the wick up by providing an additional 39 hp, bringing the total to 730 hp and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque. Among the key engine changes are optimized Variable Valve Timing and Variable Intake Systems as well as an increase in the redline from 8,350 to 8,500 rpm.
Perhaps the biggest change enjoyed by the new Aventador S is the four wheel steering system. At low and medium speeds, it improves the vehicle's agility while leading to better stability at high speed. Tweaks have also been made to the Lamborghini Magnetorheological Suspension (LMS) system while new rear springs have been fitted and a real-time variable damping system incorporated.
Alongside the Strada, Sport and Corsa driving modes we've become familiar with, the new car also gets a so-called Ego mode that allows the driver to tweak the suspension and drivetrain settings individually.
U.S. deliveries of the Aventador S will commence in spring and start at $421,350.