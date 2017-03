Renault Captur Goes Under The Knife, Gets New Face And Features

PHOTO GALLERY

Having been on the market for four years, Renault decided to give the Captur small crossover a mid-cycle facelift.On display at the brand's stand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show , the small SUV comes with a new grille, inspired by the Kadjar, a chrome side strip, new skid plates on both bumpers, and fresh wheel patterns in 16- or 17-inches.Three new body colors - Desert Orange, Ocean Blue and Amethyst, along with the new Mercury Silver option for the roof, and full-LED headlights on higher grades round up the list of exterior updates.Inside, the facelifted Renault Captur is said to benefit from higher-quality plastics, chrome trim, more upmarket materials used on the steering wheel, or full-grain leather on certain versions, revised door panels and gear lever, LED roof light, and tweaked seats available on several variants.For the first time, Renault added a new Signature S Nav/Initiale Paris trim level to the Captur , which features a metallic grey finish for the front and rear skid plates, around the windows and drip seals, and a specific range of colors.The interior of the new addition brings heated Nappa leather seats, leather-trimmed steering wheel, and door panels, aluminum pedals, and aluminum door sills. Standard features include keyless entry and push-button start, Easy Park Assist, and Blind Spot Warning, and are complemented by the latest version of the R-Link infotainment, Android Auto, and premium Bose sound system.Renault will start taking orders for the facelifted Captur this summer in the UK , with pricing to be announced close to that date.