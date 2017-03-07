Renault Captur Goes Under The Knife, Gets New Face And Features

Having been on the market for four years, Renault decided to give the Captur small crossover a mid-cycle facelift.
On display at the brand's stand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the small SUV comes with a new grille, inspired by the Kadjar, a chrome side strip, new skid plates on both bumpers, and fresh wheel patterns in 16- or 17-inches.
Three new body colors - Desert Orange, Ocean Blue and Amethyst, along with the new Mercury Silver option for the roof, and full-LED headlights on higher grades round up the list of exterior updates.
Inside, the facelifted Renault Captur is said to benefit from higher-quality plastics, chrome trim, more upmarket materials used on the steering wheel, or full-grain leather on certain versions, revised door panels and gear lever, LED roof light, and tweaked seats available on several variants.
For the first time, Renault added a new Signature S Nav/Initiale Paris trim level to the Captur, which features a metallic grey finish for the front and rear skid plates, around the windows and drip seals, and a specific range of colors.
The interior of the new addition brings heated Nappa leather seats, leather-trimmed steering wheel, and door panels, aluminum pedals, and aluminum door sills. Standard features include keyless entry and push-button start, Easy Park Assist, and Blind Spot Warning, and are complemented by the latest version of the R-Link infotainment, Android Auto, and premium Bose sound system.
Renault will start taking orders for the facelifted Captur this summer in the UK, with pricing to be announced close to that date.