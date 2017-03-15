Renault-Nissan Alliance Looking To Expand Global Presence By Forming LCV Unit

By combining Renault's van expertise and Nissan's truck know-how, the Alliance wants to increase its light commercial vehicle sales globally.
And they will do so under one smaller roof, as they have just formed a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) business unit, which will continue to maximize cross-development and cross manufacturing.
"The combination of Renault, Nissan, and the early collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors in a single Alliance LCV Business Unit, will boost sales and deliver greater synergies. With this move, we plan to expand our market leadership by accelerating our performance in current and new, high-growth markets, based on each company's core products and market knowledge, and driven by customer needs", said Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Grabbing the reins of the newly formed unit, starting with April 1, is Ashwani Gupta, as Senior Vice President. Born in Dehradun, India, and a graduate of the Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, with a diploma from INSEAD Business School in France, he has been VP of Renault's LCV since 2014, and he joined the automaker 8 years earlier.
Gupta will report directly to Carlos Ghosn.