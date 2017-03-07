Renault Unveils Ultra-Fast ZOE e-sport Concept [w/Video]

Renault's new ZOE e-sport concept was just unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, boasting no fewer than 460 PS (455 HP) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque coming from its twin electric motors.
Based on the ZOE supermini EV platform, the e-sport concept relies on Renault's three years of success in the FIA Formula E Championship, echoing the styling of Renault's latest single-seater race cars as well as their color schemes.
The ZOE e-sport's lightweight body is made of carbon fiber, as the total weight doesn't surpass 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs), which include the 450 kg (992 lbs) battery. What this means is that in a straight line, it's capable of hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
"The brief for the Renault ZOE e-sport concept couldn’t have been simpler: ‘Have fun!’. So we came up with something midway between a production model and a racing car...It’s perfect for lovers of extreme driving sensations," explained design exec, Stephane Janin.
As far as styling goes, it all starts with the Renault e.dams team's 2016/2017 livery, featuring a dominant Satin Blue with flashes of yellow on the door mirrors and the front & rear bumper beading. Also, the bumpers, lip spoiler and headlight/air intake surrounds feature a carbon fiber finish. Then there's the 20" diamond-cut aluminum alloy Sport wheels with contrasting angles and a two-tone finish in black and Shadow Chrome.
As for the cabin, black is the dominant color, with a few touches of Blue here and there, but also some aluminum (used on the controls). The seats, steering wheel and door panels are all trimmed with Alcantara. Speaking of the seats, there are two Recaro bucket seats equipped with competition harnesses and a driving position that is ideal for track driving, according to the French automaker.
On the road, or the track to be precise, the ZOE e-sport's lightweight structure allows for high performance as well as high levels of grip and handling. The chassis even features a tubular steel roll cage with protective Kevlar panels - fully compliant with FIA safety standards. In terms of aerodynamics, there's a front air dam, flat undercarriage, a Formula E-inspired diffuser and a large carbon fiber tailgate spoiler putting in work.
Just like in Formula E, the driver can adjust the powertrain settings and control energy consumption. The dashboard panel comes with three zones that let you manage the gearbox, driving mode (for options available) and even the brake distribution.
Once you've got everything running smoothly, you're free to enjoy the flat out performance delivered by the two electric motors, combining for about 460 PS - almost twice what a Formula E car packs. The two motors are said to be identical and are positioned across from each other, one at the front, the other at the rear. In order to best exploit the power, the e-sport concept's battery has a capacity of 40kWh.
Aside from being able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds, the ZOE e-sport concept is limited to 210 km/h (130 mph), needing fewer than 10 seconds to get there. Its torque output of 640 Nm (320 Nm per motor) is available almost instantly, as it takes only a few tenths of a second for the concept's motors to reach 4,300 rpm.
Like with Formula E cars, the only noises emitting from the ZOE e-sport concept are limited to the sounds made by the transmission and the tires.
As for the regular ZOE supermini, Renault is announcing that it will feature a high-energy-density Z.E. 40 battery, resulting in an extended range of 250 miles (402 km) by NEDC standards. This translates into a real-world range of 186 miles (300 km) in the summer and 124 miles (200 km) during winter conditions.