Renault Updates Kadjar And Megane Range With New Turbo Engine

Renault are making sure that their Kadjar and Megane families remain competitive by applying a few updates.
Currently available for order in France, with other European markets to follow shortly, the SUV has gained a new Energy TCe petrol engine. It delivers 165 PS (163 HP) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque, and works in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The automaker states that this version of the Kadjar can be specified for the Intens and Black Edition versions, with prices kicking off from €30,400 ($32,620).
Based on the Zen equipment level, the new Megane Limited is part of the brand's promotional weekend, on March 16-20. It carries a starting price of €21,600 ($23,177) and features a few exterior styling enhancements such as the 17-inch Dark Anthracite Exception wheels, Etoile Black side mirror casings, and a specific chrome 'Limited' wing badge.
Some of the equipment level offered on the limited edition of the compact car includes the R-Link infotainment system with a 7-inch display, electronic parking brake, and electrically-folding door mirrors, among others.