Renault's Bringing A Refreshed Captur To Geneva With Even More Customization Options

Automakers have been falling all over themselves to make more compact crossovers. That includes Renault, which has found its Captur to be a runaway success. And now it's preparing to roll out an updated model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Though full details are still to come, we appear to be looking at a refresh on the existing model introduced in 2013 rather than a completely new one.
Restyled to more closely match the brand's new design ethos, the updated Renault Captur features a new grille, front and rear bumpers, and LED head- and taillamps.
The French automaker is also placing an increased emphasis on customization, with new body colors and contrasting roof options to make for over 30 color combinations. Even the interior is available in six different colors to add even more choices into the mix.
There's a new glass roof option on offer as well, joined by four wheel choices. The personalization options ought to help the Captur even further cement its place, according to the manufacturer, as Europe's “top-selling B-segment crossover” with over 215,000 units sold in the last year alone.