Renderings Preview SsangYong Y400 Before April Premiere

The very first official renderings of the upcoming SsangYong Y400 has just been published online.
Codenamed the Y400, the production-ready name of the new SUV isn’t known but we do know it will be based around last year’s LIV-2 Concept and act as the successor to the Rexton.
These renderings show that the road-going model will closely mimic the exterior design of the concept. Some of the most obvious similarities are almost identically-shaped headlights (albeit with different running lights), a similar grille and a bumper very reminiscent of the concept. One obvious change is the relocation of horizontal running lights now moved from the corner of the bumper further up the fascia.
The available rendering of the interior also shows a cabin barely altered from the concept. The gear selector and transmission tunnel appear unchanged, the dashboard incorporates the same display and rotary controls and even the air conditioning and heating controls appear like-for-like.
According to Auto Design Magazine, the Y400 will debut at April’s Seoul Motor Show.