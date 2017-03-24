Review Finds Bugatti Chiron Is More Than Just A Fast Car

When the Bugatti Veyron first came out, reviewers were impressed by just how easy to drive and comfortable the car was.
Then there was the speed, which the Veyron had plenty of. So you'd expect the brand new and way more modern Chiron not to let you down whenever your right foot gets slightly heavier and tells engineering to "go to warp".
But thanks to an 8.0-liter W12 quad-turbo power unit, you've got around 1,500 horses doing your evil bidding, so imagining this thing rocket past 458 km/h (285 mph) is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility.
And yet there's so much more to admire about the Chiron, as this review courtesy of Carfection goes to show. Among its many convenience features, Bugatti even made sure the Chiron came with an exceptional sound system, playfully dubbing the car "the world's fastest concert hall."
Bottom line, Bugatti wanted to create the absolute greatest car in the world, not just the fastest. So have they done it? Well, if you've forgotten all about super-fast electric vehicles and "this or that hypercar" while watching this video, it's quite possible that they have.