Revised 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback Is A Hyper Hatch With 400 Horses

Not long after Audi unveiled the potent 400 PS RS3 Sedan late last year, it was inevitable that the Sportback would soon benefit from the same model year updates.
Currently on display at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Audi RS3 Sportback now uses the same engine as the Sedan and TT-RS and therefore delivers an equal 400 PS (395 hp) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm ) of torque between 1,700 rpm and 5,850 rpm.
When mated to a swift shifting S-tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the new RS3 Sportback accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in a brisk 4.1 seconds and hits an electronically-limited 250 km/h (155 mph) top speed.
As with the sedan, the new RS3 Sportback also receives a number of visual tweaks. At the front for example, are a set of new and much sharper headlights. Other styling modifications including the fitment of revised front and rear bumpers, a new rear diffuser and a set of different taillights.