Rimac Upgrades Concept_One Electric Supercar To Take On The World

A lot of things have happened since Rimac first revealed the Concept_One four years ago. Battery technology has improved, electric cars have gotten a lot faster, and exotic automakers have been falling all over themselves to produce electrified supercars.
With the stakes that much higher, Rimac returned to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to present an upgraded version of its electric supercar – two of them, in fact – and to announce the expansion of its dealer network to markets around the world.
Where the Rimac Concept_One was upgraded just last year to incorporate 1,088 horsepower from an 82-kWh battery pack, the upgraded model now kicks out 1,224 hp thanks to 90-kWh.
With the extra juice, Rimac has shaved a tick off the 0-62 time – now down to 2.5 seconds instead of 2.6 – and two tenths off its higher-speed acceleration figures, with 124 mph (200 km/h) passing in 6 seconds flat (instead of 6.2) and 186 mph (300 km/h) in 14 seconds (down from 14.2).
Top speed remains the same at 220 mph (354 km/h), but range is up to 217 miles (349 km) instead of 205 (330 km). All this despite the extra battery capacity adding an extra 110 pounds (50 kg) to the curb weight, now pegged at 4,188 lbs (1,900 kg).
The best part, however, is that the Concept_One will now be available in a wider array of markets – including the United States, where it will be sold by Manhattan Motorcars. The high-end New York dealer already handles Porsches, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and Bugattis, so the Rimac should find itself in good company.
PACE Germany (which sells Koenigseggs among other supercars) will also see the Rimac Concept_One represented in Europe, while the Alzarooni Group is diversifying outside of freight logistics to distribute the Rimac in the Middle East.