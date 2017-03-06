Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance Coming To Geneva Painted With Actual Diamonds

A Rolls-Royce, you might argue, is in and of itself already the rolling embodiment of elegance. But one customer commissioned the luxury automaker to go over and above, and has been kind enough to allow the manufacturer to bring the result to the Geneva Motor Show this year so we can all get a look.
The Ghost Elegance is an extended-wheelbase limousine coated in a special paint that's created from actual diamonds.
Called “Diamond Stardust,” the specially developed process uses a thousand crushed diamonds to give the Ghost a finish unsurpassed in its glamor and luster.
The automaker says its specialists spent two months perfecting the finish, examining the stones under microscopes to study how they interact with light. They created a fine diamond powder that they mixed into the clear paint, over which was applied an extra layer of lacquer to ensure a smooth finish. Its application, we're told, took two days extra over and above the time Rolls-Royce usually spends painting its cars.
The special two-tone treatment is further augmented by dual hand-painted coachlines in red and black, special 21-inch wheels, and an up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The interior is done up in black leather up front and grey leather in the back, with matching red trim, Tudor Oak veneer, color-coordinated tartan-lined pockets, and a unique clock in the dashboard.
The result, according to the manufacturer, “glistens like no other.” And though this is the first of its kind, once the rich and famous catch a glimpse (and with the process now perfected), we doubt it will be the last.