Rolls-Royce Melts Hearts With Ride-On Wraith For Hospitalized Kids

Nobody enjoys traveling to the operating theater for surgery and it can be particularly distressing for young kids.
Rolls-Royce hopes to help this with its custom ride-on vehicle created specifically for the St Richard’s Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit in Chichester, West Sussex.
Coined Rolls-Royce SRH, the bright blue ride-on allows young children awaiting surgery to drive themselves to the operating theater through the Pediatric Unit now lined with special traffic signs.
The SRH was created by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Manufacturing team and is powered by a 24-volt gel battery that allows it to reach a top speed of 10 mph through the hospital corridors. As with the brand’s finest road cars, it has an expertly painted exterior that combines Andalusian White and Salamanca Blue with a St James Red coachline.
It even features a 3D-printed Spirit of Ecstasy and bespoke paddle shifters.
Discussing the custom ride-on, chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Marianne Griffiths, said “Just like the joy it will bring to our young patients, the Rolls-Royce SRH is simply priceless. It is a very special gift and one of the most wonderful donations ever received by Love Your Hospital, our trust’s dedicated charity.”