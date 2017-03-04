Rowen Gives The Lexus RX F-Sport More Visual Drama

For some, one of the disadvantages with the Lexus RX compared to its main German rivals is that the Japanese model gets a lot less attention from tuners.
Premium SUVs from BMW/Audi/Mercedes/Porsche not only come with extremely fast factory versions, but there's also a wide range of aftermarket offerings that frequently offer more power and more visual drama to willing customers.
Having said that, this body kit courtesy of Rowen International, gives the RX450h F-Sport a more unique look, but that's about it, as it's not accompanied by any true performance upgrades. By the way, the kit is also available for the RX 200t model.
The Japanese tuner strapped a bunch of after-market bits to this RX, starting with the front spoiler (with integrated LEDs), then adding side skirts, and finally a custom diffuser at the rear, housing quad-exhausts.
The Rowen Lexus RX450h F-Sport recently made its debut at the Nagoya Auto Trend 2017.