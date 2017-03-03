Running Out Of Gas In A Ferrari F12tdf Is As Ridiculous As It Sounds

Running out of fuel while on the road can be troublesome - not to mention embarrassing.
Before you look at the video of the Ferrari F12tdf running out of gas, know that this was not a a prank or a social experiment, but an actual mishap that took place in one of the worst possible places to break down - a tunnel.
The reason why the new owner of the Italian supercar, which had some 400 km (250 miles) on the clock during filming, forgot to look at the fuel gauge could have something to do with its sheer power, and the ability to cover the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 2.9 seconds, while rattling its V12 lump.
Luckily, the Ferrari F12tdf driver was accompanied by one of his friends, who was riding shotgun inside a 599 GTB, and made a quick run to a nearby petrol station, hoping that a few liters of dead dinosaur fossils would be enough to put the limited edition machine back in business.
But was it enough to save if from paying an embarrassing trip to the shop?