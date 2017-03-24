Russian City Hosts Curling Tournament With...Cars

Curling isn’t the most exhilarating sport in the world so the fourth largest city in Russia decided to add some excitement to curling by using cars instead of stones.
Hosted in Yekaterinburg, the exhibition tournament consisted of four teams of 10 using tiny Oka cars on a huge field of ice.
Perhaps taking inspiration from Top Gear famously playing soccer/football with cars, competitors followed largely similar rules to regular curling, meaning the winner was based off which car could be pushed closest to the center of the skating rink.
The city awarded the winning team with a check for 100,00 rubles (around $1,600).