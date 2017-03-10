Russian Soldiers Drift The Sparks Out Of A Tank

On today's edition of 'what bizarre machines you can drift?' we bring you the joys of being a Russian soldier.
And the answer to the aforementioned question is a tank - although it does require a completely different set of skills compared to doing it in a car, and probably a new set of undies right after.
According to the video's description, the war machine is a T-80 third-generation main battle tank, which was designed and manufactured in the Soviet Union. Tipping the scales at 46 tons, it is 9.7 meters long and 2.29 meters tall, and uses a 614 HP diesel engine.
Doing some internet research reveals that it first entered service more than 40 years ago, and it continues to be on duty in countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Pakistan and South Korea.
Moreover, this type of tank was used in the Chechnya wars, so surely it can withstand just about everything a bunch of soldiers have to throw at it...drifting included.