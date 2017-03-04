Saab AiroX Autonomous Concept Supercar Is A Swedish Dream

Beyond the 150,000 Saab 9-3 models being built for a Chinese leasing company, the Swedish automaker is dead and has been for a number of years.
Although it is hard to imagine a world where Saab will return to the automotive industry as a serious player, Gray Design has decided to render what a possible autonomous sports car from the brand could look like.
Named the AiroX Autonomous Concept, it bears no resemblance to Saab models of past and instead looks much, much better.
Offering fully autonomous driving abilities, its dashboard is dominated by a screen stretching the width of the car and providing occupants with all the entertainment options they could ever wish for. However, it’s the exterior where the real magic happens.
At the front, the AiroX Autonomous Concept includes a relatively small grille but includes two massive air intakes and an angular front splitter that could scare off a number of particularly ferocious Lamborghinis. There’s also a set of demonic LED headlights while the sides includes large intakes, razor-thin wing mirrors and sharp side skirts. The rear meanwhile incorporates LED taillights and a glass engine cover that includes two hydraulically-controlled flaps to influence downforce.