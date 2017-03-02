Sbarro's Students Have Something Unusual In Store For Geneva

Concept cars give us an idea of where the world's automakers see themselves heading. But for a longer view into the future of the industry, you want to keep an eye on what today's design students are up to. Like the students at the Ecole Espera Sbarro.
Studying at the feet of enigmatic designer Franco Sbarro, the next wave of design students coming out of the school in Montbéliard, France, always have something unusual in the works. And they certainly won't disappoint at this year's Geneva Motor Show.
This year's project is dubbed the Mojave (ostensibly after the southwestern American desert). And we're not quite sure what to make of this solitary teaser rendering. If that upright tube at the top is supposed to be the cockpit, it doesn't seem terribly accommodating, and apparently lacks any side windows – which are kind of important for driving.
We might think this was some sort of autonomous vehicle if not for the basic specs released on the Geneva show website. The concept is said to be powered by a 4.0-liter gasoline engine (does that say V8 on the side?) sending 296 horsepower to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
Color us intrigued, but we'll have to wait just a little while longer to find out more.