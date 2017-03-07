Scilla Concept Is Italy's Vision The Car Of 2030 [w/Video]

Want to know what cars will look like 13 years from now? If you ask the Italians, this is what their answer would look like. Not just any Italians, mind you, but some of the leaders in the field.
The Scilla concept is the product of a joint effort between transportation design students at the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, together with Pininfarina and the editors of Quattroruote magazine.
Presented on the publication's stand at the Geneva Motor Show, the Scilla concept is about the size of a Ferrari 488, but sits more than four inches lower to the ground. That streamlined shape is envisioned to encapsulate two occupants in a 1+1 layout like an old fighter jet. Each wheel is designed to house an individual electric motor, with semi-autonomous capabilities.
The avant-garde concept raises more questions in our minds than it answers, but we're glad someone's keeping an eye fixed on the horizon – and not just coming up with a self-driving lounge on wheels as the vision for the automobile of tomorrow.