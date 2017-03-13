Scoop: Is Lamborghini Prepping A Hotter Aventador Performante Too?

After lighting up the supercar world with their brand new Huracan Performante, Lamborghini have pretty much managed to make their entry-level car as quick as their flagship.
In other words, setting aside top speed figures, you'd be hard pressed to call the Huracan Performante slower than the Aventador SV or the Aventador S, as they're all capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 2.8-2.9 seconds.
With that in mind, seeing Lamborghini test out a camouflaged Aventador with a Huracan Performante-like exhaust pipe layout can only lead to one conclusion - their flagship model will become even faster.
Furthermore, while this car still has its regular center-mounted tailpipe, it's probably there just for appearances, with the high-mounted dual exhaust tips stealing the show and forcing our suspicions about the Aventador earning the same moniker as its Huracan sibling.
As for the light camouflage out front, while the spoiler does resemble the one on the Aventador S, there may be some subtle differences at play once the vinyl comes off.
With the Huracan Performante putting down 640 PS (631 HP) thanks to its overclocked 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, we can certainly expect a potential Aventador Performante to improve on the stock model's horsepower figure - perhaps even utilize the 750 horses that currently pull the Superveloce version along.
Assuming Lamborghini would position this new Performante on top of the Aventador range, we can expect it to sell for more than €327,190 euros (before taxes), which is where the SV was priced when it first came out.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops